Three men charged over Molynes Road hostage situation

The police have charged the three men who were taken into custody following the hostage situation at a business establishment on Molynes Road, St Andrew earlier this month.

Charged are 29-year-old Dwayne Wellington, a fabricator of Olympic Way, Kingston 11, 27-year-old Junior Brown otherwise called ‘Rompel’, of Tamarind Avenue, Kingston 10, and 33-year-old Samion Forbes of Molynes Road, St Andrew.

They are charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to rob, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

It is reported that the men were attempting to rob a woman of monies which was the property of a business establishment when the robbery attempt was foiled by police who intervened.

After several hours of negotiation by the police, Wellington and Brown surrendered.

The hostages were not harmed.

Forbes was later apprehended by the police.

The men are to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, September 27.

