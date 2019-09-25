Boy washed away by floodwaters in August Town, St Andrew

A young boy was washed away by floodwaters in August Town, St Andrew this afternoon.

Residents and the police have launched a search.

It is reported that the boy was among persons walking across a structure above a culvert when it was discovered that he was missing.

Some time after, the boy was reportedly seen being swept away in floodwaters in the culvert.

An alarm was then raised.

Sections of Jamaica have been experiencing heavy rain over the past few days.

