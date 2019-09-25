Bus operator with more than 1,000 traffic tickets fined $84,000

St Catherine bus operator 40-year-old Roger Bartley, who was arrested after it was discovered that he had 1,028 outstanding traffic tickets, was on Monday fined $84,000.

Bartley, who was arrested during an operation by the police traffic department last Friday, also had his driver’s licence suspended for two years.

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew Bailey, a taxi operator of Tavern Crescent, Kingston 6, who was also arrested in the operation for having 272 outstanding tickets, was fined $72,000 and had his driver’s licence suspended for one year.

Additionally, 36-year-old Duwayne Barrett, a taxi operator of Stony Hill, St Andrew, who had 189 outstanding tickets, was fined $54,000 and had his driver’s licence suspended for two years.

