High-level panel calls for healthy oceans

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is urging all stakeholders to unite in accelerating the progress on ocean-based Climate Action.

The prime minister was part of a High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy in New York at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement on Monday in the margins of the UNGA, Holness said that Jamaica fully supports the report which creates a measurable goal to use the ocean as a solution.

“The call to ocean-based climate action being made has the full support of Jamaica as we believe it reflects the ambition required to face the urgency of today’s climate risks. It is my hope that the reports before us will serve as a wake-up call globally. Though not the first report detailing climate risks, it is the first report which creates a measurable road map for using the ocean to provide solutions to the climate emergency we face. Jamaica will examine thoroughly and use it to assist with our national development plan. We know other SIDS will do so as well,” said Holness.

According to the prime minister, small island developing states like Jamaica and other Caribbean countries disproportionately face the devastating risks of climate change.

He said that the world should not forget that Caribbean countries such as Dominica, Antigua & Barbuda, Puerto Rico, and, most recently, The Bahamas have suffered the most extreme damage to their countries because of unprecedented storms.