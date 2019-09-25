No change in gas prices this week, diesel up $1.10
There is to be no change in gas prices this week
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $130.65 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $133.48.
However, automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.10 per litre to sell for $138.87.
Meanwhile, the price of kerosene will move up by $1.102.94 to sell for $116.44.
Propane cooking gas will go down by $0.42 to sell for $41.57, while butane will go up by $0.31 to sell for $45.63 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
