NWA continuing clean-up activities of blocked roadways

The National Works Agency (NWA) is continuing its efforts at cleaning and clearing roadways and drainage affected by heavy rainfall over the last three days.

Heavy rainfall over the period has resulted in blockage, landslides and flooding along several roadways in St Catherine, Clarendon, St Andrew and St Thomas.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the agency Stephen Shaw says that work crews have completed cleaning in the Bog Walk Gorge that was impacted by flooding and blocked drains.

The drains have once again been reopened and minor landslips removed.

In Clarendon, where there was massive flooding in the Aenon Town community, the cleaning of a sink hole and a gully is being done, while work is now taking place to reopen the road from Summerfield to Thompson Town that is being affected by a massive landslide.

The road has been reduced to use only by very small vehicles.

Shaw says that work is also taking place in the Mahagony Vale community in St Thomas, where the road is blocked by a massive landslide.

Landslides are also impacting the Windsor Forrest road and the corridor from Easington to Llandewey.

In St Andrew, NWA crews are now working on the road from Gordon Town to Guava Ridge and the stretch from Rock Hall to Parks Road, which are being impacted by landslides.

