Phased roll out of JUTC buses

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is reporting that it is operating service on a phased basis.

In a post on its official Twitter account, the state-owned bus company said it is starting with select routes, revealing that buses have been dispatched from its Spanish Town and Portmore depots.

It added that additional security is on board buses.

The limited JUTC service is as a result of a withdrawal of service by some drivers since yesterday morning.

The drivers took strike action over fear following the shooting death of one of their colleagues yesterday along Oxford Road in St Andrew.

That attack came hours after the stabbing death of a taxi driver by a man employed by the JUTC along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew.

Scores of commuters were left stranded as a result of the strike.