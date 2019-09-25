St James man who fatally chopped brother charged

St James Police have charged a man who chopped and killed his brother during a domestic dispute in Croatia Mountain, Roehampton in the parish last week Wednesday.

Thirty-three-year-old Kevin McLeod, otherwise called ‘Puss Man’, a labourer of Croatia Mountain, Roehampton in St James, was charged with murder Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, October 02.

The Montego Bay Police are that about 8:00 a.m., McLeod and his brother 28-year-old Dale Hylton allegedly had a dispute when a machete was used to chop Hylton.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McLeod, accompanied by his pastor, later turned himself in.

