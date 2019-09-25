Supreme Court building evacuated due to smoke

Firefighters have been called to a section of the Supreme Court building in downtown Kingston following a report of smoke emanating from a section of the roof of one of the structures.

The Gleaner was informed that lightning may have struck the top of the building, causing damage to wires.

A decision was taken to adjourn court sessions as emergency personnel carry out their work.

The building has also been evacuated.

