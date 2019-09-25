Supreme Court building evacuated due to smoke
Published:Wednesday | September 25, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Firefighters have been called to a section of the Supreme Court building in downtown Kingston following a report of smoke emanating from a section of the roof of one of the structures.
The Gleaner was informed that lightning may have struck the top of the building, causing damage to wires.
A decision was taken to adjourn court sessions as emergency personnel carry out their work.
The building has also been evacuated.
