Talkback Tuesday

Three of the four pit bulls that mauled a teacher for hours last week have since been euthanised. Do you agree with this decision? #GLNRTalk

No, I don’t agree unless you gonna put down all the mongrels that bite up ppl and still around walk free with no owners however the owner should suffer the consequences not the animals he or she was irresponsible? We put down dog but gunman goes to prison and eat come back out and kill over and over again let that sink in. – @cole_classic.

Should have been all 4. – @chrisscw.

Ban Pitbull, a that uno fi do. – @rac.quel_.

Can’t understand why the pup wasn’t euthanised too. All should be put down. – @abubaffa.

Definitely!! Once a Pitbull gets the taste of human blood it’s over!! – @4charmz.

Hell yes. Now what of the owners? – @mostlikelytomarryrich.

Yes, all four should have been euthanized. – @anastaci705077.

So what happened to the fourth? A him a di snitch hahahaha. – @spiritofexcellencenewby.

I am surprised the cops didn’t kill them on the spot which would have been justified, so yes. – @diego__mac71.

As a victim of dog attack. I have to say my family’s and the general public’s safety comes first. – @kerrykeisha1980.

Sad that people have so little respect for lives especially if they are not human lives, some sick reckless individual raised these dogs like this and now they are being killed because of what HE did, these are animals, dogs that are highly trainable ( i know from first hand knowledge) the owner should be severely punished but why kill the dogs “because they will do it again” – @6iko.v.

Sure! We cannot control or set any regulations as it relates to dangerous pets when there is an incident such as that which happened to the teacher the best thing to is to confiscate and euthanised. – @tylertoure2017.

Chop dem up fine fine! That could be my mother or sister or aunt going about their business and get bite up fi 4 hours! Nobody deserves that. No, not even my enemy! – @tremainekb.

No i don’t!! its absolutely appalling how could they! All 4 should have been euthanised and the owner arrested and charged. Plus the government must ban all importation and breeding of these creatures. If you can’t be responsible to ensure the safety and security of individuals from being attacked by your pets then you ought to suffer the consequences. – @candis2sweet4u.

Absolutely yes. She is lucky to be alive. Pittbulls are aggressive by nature and must be trained and retrained. They should also be secured inside the four corners of the house if the owners are not outside with them or in a very secured environment if kept outside. This is Jamaica. We are talking about so it is highly likely that the dogs were kept outside. Will the homeowners property insurance take care of her medical bills and all other incurred expenses? – @yulettescorner.