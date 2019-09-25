Traffic delays along section of Constant Spring Road

The police are advising motorists to expect delays when traversing along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew as the south bound lane heading into Half Way Tree has been reduced to single lane traffic in the vicinity of Merl Grove High School.

Additionally, motorists travelling along the Hagley Park main road are to expect delays as well due to road construction activities in both areas.

Police personnel are currently assisting with the flow of traffic.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.