UPDATE: Lightning causes small fire at Supreme Court building

Lightning hit an air conditioning unit at the Supreme Court building in downtown Kingston this afternoon resulted in a small fire.

This prompted the early adjournment of hearings and persons were ordered to evacuate the building.

The Gleaner understands that the blaze was extinguished by a member of the court’s maintenance team.

Personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

It was determined that the incident posed no further threat.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.