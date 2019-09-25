UPDATE: Lightning causes small fire at Supreme Court building
Published:Wednesday | September 25, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Lightning hit an air conditioning unit at the Supreme Court building in downtown Kingston this afternoon resulted in a small fire.
This prompted the early adjournment of hearings and persons were ordered to evacuate the building.
The Gleaner understands that the blaze was extinguished by a member of the court’s maintenance team.
Personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade were called to the scene as a precautionary measure.
It was determined that the incident posed no further threat.
