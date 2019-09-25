US embargo is systematic human rights violation against Cuba – ambassador

The nearly six-decade-old United States economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba is the most unfair, severe, flagrant and prolonged system of unilateral sanctions ever applied against any single country, says Ines Fors Fernandez, Cuban ambassador to Jamaica.

She said that the blockade continues to represent an impediment to the development of the Cuban economy, for the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, and for that country to attain Agenda 2030 and its objectives for sustainable development.

“The blockade is a massive, flagrant and systematic violation of human rights for all Cubans. Because of its declared aim, and the political, legal and administrative framework upon which it is sustained, these sanctions qualify as an act of genocide, according to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948, and as an act of economic warfare, according to the Naval Conference of London of 1909. Moreover, it is in violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law,” Fernandez further told journalists at the Cuban Embassy in New Kingston last Friday.

“The United States must, without any conditions, put an end to the unfair blockade which has been causing suffering to the Cuban people,” urged Fernandez.

She said that US sanction has crippled the Cuban economy and has stagnated the social development of the island state.

“It’s a matter of policy; the US policy towards Cuba is well documented. Unfair to us, yes, but it’s their policy. We hope ultimately that world view, a strong resolution from the United Nations and from friendly countries, such as Jamaica, will bring about some change,” the ambassador said.

She pointed out that the behaviour of the current United States administration is an insult to the international community, which has, for 27 consecutive years, condemned the blockade against Cuba within the framework of the United Nations.

The US, she said, has ignored successive resolutions by the UN General Assembly and the declarations of the heads of state or government of the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Group of 77 and China, and the Non-Aligned Movement, among other organisations, to end the blockade against Cuba.

“In our battle to lift the blockade, Cuba has received the support of Jamaica, which has joined the denunciation of this illegal policy within the UN, as well as in the Caribbean Community and in other international fora.

“Once again, the Cuban people and government reiterate their gratitude to Jamaica and its people, while requesting the valuable contribution of this beautiful country to lift the blockade of the United States against the Cuban people.”

