Big brother, sister programme transforming students at Clarendon school

Four years ago, Free Town Primary School guidance counsellor Deborah Dixon chewed on a solution to confront the behavioural issues at the school – older boys being rough with the younger ones.

Dixon said she had the idea to assign each grade-six student with a ‘little brother or sister’ from grade one, charging them with the responsibility of seeing to their welfare.

“I wanted to help the grade-one students to have a smooth transition from basic to primary school because I noticed they were not making the transition so well, and I also wanted them to have a big brother or sister that will help them to feel more comfortable,” Dixon shared.

She said it also taught the younger ones to have respect for the older children.

Foremost in Dixon’s mind for the programme was unearthing good character traits from the older students, who themselves didn’t even know they had those qualities in them.

Dixon said giving them the task to be in charge of a younger child, she was amazed at the difference it brought about in their behaviours.

Students who were considered problematic started showing a softer, caring side to them, as they stepped up to the plate of being a big brother or sister.

“Many of our grade-six boys, they are leaders. When you watch them taking care of the small ones it is amazing. There are times when I just have to capture the moment on camera when I see them – just the way they are assisting the smaller ones,” said Dixon.

For the guidance counsellor, the programme has not only solved many of the behavioural issues at the school, but has also been a blessing for the staff, as she said the mentors take their jobs so serious, even the little things like tying shoelaces, replacing a lost pencil and just assisting the grade one students at the canteen are now being shared with them.

“Teachers are not able to tie all the shoelaces, give pencil to all the students who lost them…but when they have bigger brothers and sisters so caring, it’s great,” said Dixon.

Commenting on the results, Dixon said the atmosphere at the school has changed to a more peaceful one as she now sees kindness and care being exhibited.

“That’s the whole reason for its implementation four years ago, and now I think it has borne the fruits I wanted. You see boys who were rough and harsh, after becoming big brothers, they realise they have a responsibility and they step up,” said Dixon.

She said schools having similar issues can replicate the programme as it really works.

“I would encourage the different schools to just try this one,” she said.

rural@gleanerjm.com