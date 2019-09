Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager (third right), shows off hurricane supplies received from Onyka Barrett Scott (second right), general manager of the JN Foundation, and Rose Miller (right), grants manager, JN Foundation, recently. Sharing in the presentation are (from left) Kayon Hall, acting superintendent of roads and works, Trelawny Municipal Corporation; Dion Hylton-Lewis, parish disaster coordinator; and Andrew Harrison, chief executive officer, Trelawny Municipal Corporation.