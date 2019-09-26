Flash flood warning continues for southeastern, southcentral parishes

The Meteorological Service has continued its flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew and St Thomas.

It has also maintained the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Ann, St. Mary, and Portland.

Both measures will remain in place until 5:00 p.m. today.

The Met office explains that a broad Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across sections of the island.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate light to moderate showers have been affecting sections of southern parishes with the greatest intensity being recorded over south central parishes.

The projections are for periods of showers and thunderstorms which could be heavy at times to continue this afternoon into evening with the greatest intensity over eastern and central parishes.

Flash flooding is therefore likely across sections of southeastern and southcentral parishes.

