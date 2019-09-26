Going to Qatar for IAAF Championships? Here's what you need to know

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is encouraging Jamaicans who plan to visit Qatar for the IAAF World Championships in Doha that they ensure that they have proper documentation.

The championships will run from September 27 to October 6.

The Ministry outlines that persons travelling to Qatar on a Jamaican passport require visas to enter that country.

It says applications must be made online with good lead time to have the visa application processed before finalising travel arrangements.

It says it is highly recommended that Jamaicans carefully check the approval details to ensure that the correct information, eg, your full name, passport number, etc. are correctly stated on the approval notice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade notes that it is not able to deal with problems that may arise regarding the visa application process.

