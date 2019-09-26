JPS continues power restoration in sections of St Catherine

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that it has made progress with restoring supply to customers in sections of Worthy Park and Lluidas Vale in St Catherine.

The JPS says teams have so far restored power to the NWC pump at Dinthill as well as sections of the farming community in Bushy Park.

Last night, the company advised that customers in the area were experiencing a delay in the restoration of their power supply due to the challenging conditions caused by the continuing heavy rains and the fact that the Bog Walk Gorge was impassable.

JPS says its teams will continue to work well into the night to restore power supply, while ensuring the safety of all concerned.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.