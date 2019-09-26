JUTC back to normal service

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it resumed full service this morning.

The bus company says it deployed 274 units at 7:00 a.m.

It says it anticipates that this figure will increase throughout the course of the day.

The restoration of normal service comes after two days of strike action by some JUTC drivers over safety concerns.

The drivers went on strike on Tuesday after one of their colleagues was murdered in a gun attack on Monday night along Oxford Road in St Andrew.

That attack came hours after the stabbing death of a taxi driver by a man employed by the JUTC along Washington Boulevard, St Andrew.

The strike left scores of commuters in the Corporate Area stranded with schools being closed early.

