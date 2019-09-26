KSAMC to increase building fees come October 1

Come October 1, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) will be implementing changes to its building fees and requirements for developers and contractors.

“The KSAMC will embark on a Ministry-led standardisation of fees across the island. Starting October, the KSAMC will start to charge $135.00 per square metre for residential buildings, which covers four inspections. We will also start to charge $180.00 per square metre for all other user types, and it also covers four inspections,” Deputy Building Surveyor at the KSAMC, Jeremy Lawrence, told JIS News.

The previous fees were $65 per square metre for residential buildings and $130 for commercial.

The 2019-2020 base fee of $135.00 per square metre covers both single and multi-family residences and the base fee of $180.00 per square metre covers commercial, institutional, resort, and industrial buildings. Additional inspections of any building category will cost $5,000.00 each.

The standardisation process is slated to last three years and will see all municipal corporations tailoring their fees similarly to those of the KSAMC.

Additionally, starting October 1, a Planning Report will be mandatory for all commercial, institutional and resort developments over 500 square metres and subdivisions of 10 lots and more.

The reports are to be completed by trained Urban or Regional Planners and cover the existing conditions of the region and site to be developed, as well as the proposed conditions to be included in the design.

For more information, persons can contact the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s Planning Department at 876-967-4195 or 876-922-4320.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.