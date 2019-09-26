Opposition wants ECJ to handle Portmore Municipality boundary issues

Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says the government risks threatening Jamaica’s “political stability” by pressing forward with legislation to change municipal and divisional boundaries in Portmore, St Catherine.

A Joint Select Committee of the Parliament today considered the proposed changes in the Local Government (Amendment) Act.

Opposition members Fitz Jackson and Wensworth Skeffery argued that the move rounds counter to established agreements between Jamaica’s two main political parties.

It was argued that as a critical stakeholder, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) should have an input on the bill and ultimately settle the matter.

It was argued the legislation will have implications for electoral boundaries and the conducting of polls and that’s why the ECJ should be involved in the process.

Government member Everald Warmington disagreed with the stance taken by opposition members arguing that ECJ has no jurisdiction in the matter but is the purview of parliament.

It was also argued that the legislation has been stalled for several years and should not be delayed any further.

Further, the argument was put forward that the law gives the local government minister the power to make boundary changes, adding that the government is acting in the interest of Portmore residents.

Despite the objections, the sitting proceeded.

The committee decided that a call would be put out to members of the public to give feedback on the bill.

In a statement this afternoon, Phillips argued that matter concerning boundary changes in Portmore should be placed before the ECJ.

“This move by the [Andrew] Holness-led Government undermines and circumvents the role of the ECJ,” Phillips said.

“It also breaches established conventions and political understandings between both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People’s National Party since 1979 in the setting up of the Electoral Advisory Commission and the Electoral Commission of Jamaica,” he added.

“The Opposition is not prepared to accept this breach of solemn assurances given by the Prime Minister at the Vale Royal Talks held in April 2018 when it was agreed that any changes to the boundaries would be treated by the usual approach and be settled by the Electoral Commission” he continued.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.