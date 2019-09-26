A tribute to Fr Richard Ho Lung Isaiah - a production of superb magnificence

Happy 80th birthday, Fr Richard Ho Lung – beloved, talented, visionary son of God!

Congratulations to the Fr Ho Lung and Friends ministry group on this your 50th anniversary!

To God be all the honour, glory and praise for having kept us safe, healthy and useful, as together we work untiringly for the upliftment, nurture and care of the poorest of the poor among us.

As we prepare to remount ‘Isaiah’, may we take a page from this anointed prophet’s life.

In spite of his weaknesses, God cleansed his unclean lips and used him to prophesy to his people.

Among his most significant prophecies – the death of King Uzziah and the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ!

Struck by the moral decay of the time (as today in 2019!), Isaiah pleaded to the people of God to repent for their sinfulness, return to God and allow justice and righteousness to prevail!

In like manner, the reproduction of Isaiah in 2019 is a repetition of the call to us all, not only in Jamaica, but worldwide, to turn from our sinfulness, return to our forgiving God and Father who is anxious to receive as, and live lives of justice, truth, righteousness and love for all our brothers and sisters.

May we heed the call!

It’s showtime again for Fr Ho Lung and Friends. And 2019 marks the golden jubilee of this most extraordinary musical troupe.

Fifty unbroken years of singing and dancing for the Lord!

Congratulations!

Fr Richard Ho Lung, the founder and spiritual father of this bunch of some of the most talented Jamaicans I have ever met, is in high celebratory mode as he achieves his 80th birthday this September. Happy birthday, Fr Richard!

So Isaiah promises to be a production of superb magnificence as performers celebrate these two unique milestones.

The National Arena will once again become a giant theatre as the MOP Brothers, assisted by skilled technicians and artists, transform this huge civic space to host an annual event of religious theatre that has become a cultural institution.

Although staged over 20 years ago, this is the first time Isaiah will be at the arena, so expect melodious voices, high drama, special effects, and larger-than-life theatrics that will virtually transport you back to the days of one of the greatest prophets of the Jewish religion, and a most powerful forerunner of Jesus Christ.

In all my years of attending the musical concerts and operas of Fr Ho Lung and Friends, I have never been disappointed.

Year after year, the message is delivered and I am inspired to live my Christian faith more fully as the performers vividly portray the truth of God.

Isaiah, one of God’s most creative prophets who foretold the coming of the Jesus 800 years before his birth, will fire you with a zeal for God unimaginable in a theatre.

So let’s flock to the National Arena come September 28 and 29, then again on October 5 and 6. It will be awesome!