2019 World Champs Schedule - Friday

Jamaican athletes will be in the hunt for glory today on day 1 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

See today's schedule below:

Time​​ Gender ​Event ​ Round

8:30 AM ​M ​ Long Jump ​ Qualification

8:35 AM M ​ 100 Metres ​ Preliminary Round

8:40 AM W ​ Hammer ​ Qualification Group A

9:10 AM ​ W ​ 800 Metres ​ Heats

9:30 AM W ​ Pole Vault ​ Qualification

10:05 AM ​ M ​ 100 Metres ​ Heats

10:10 AM ​ W ​ Hammer Qualification Group B

10:40 AM ​ W ​ High Jump ​ Qualification

11:00 AM ​ W ​ 3000 M Steeplechase Heats

11:25 AM ​ M ​ Triple Jump ​ Qualification

11:55 AM ​ M ​ 5000 Metres ​ Heats

12:30 PM ​ M ​ 400M Hurdles Heats

3:59 PM ​ W ​ Marathon ​ Final