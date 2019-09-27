Avoid crocodile habitats during heavy rainfall, NEPA warns

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is advising the public to exercise extreme caution in areas close to swamps, rivers, gullies and other known crocodile habitats, as the animals are likely to be displaced during the heavy rains.

The public is being reminded not to provoke crocodiles as these sensitive creatures may become defensive if cornered or attacked.

Crocodiles are one of Jamaica’s many endangered animal species and are protected under law.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act to possess, hunt, kill capture or willfully molest the crocodile. Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment.

How to report crocodile sightings

NEPA is urging the public to report crocodile sightings by calling the Agency at 876-754-7540 or toll-free 888-991-5005.

Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station.

