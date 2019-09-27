Chemical spill forces shutdown of NWC St Catherine facility

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that an apparent chemical spill within the Rio Cobre valley has necessitated the shutdown of its Spanish Town Treatment Plant in St Catherine.

The NWC says no contaminated raw water entered its treatment facility or pipelines.

However, it says it is closely monitoring the situation and will make any possible adjustment to service the affected areas with water supply.

As a result of the shutdown, customers will experience no water or low water pressures until conditions are favourable to restore inflows to the plant.

Areas affected include Spanish Town, Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gardens, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, and White Water Meadows.

The communities of Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gardens, Sydenham Gardens, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene Housing Scheme and Hopedale Housing Scheme are also affected.

The agency is assuring that every effort is being made to restore water at the earliest possible time.

