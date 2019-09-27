CoolMarket to host e-commerce conference next month

Over the past few years, more and more persons have been taking their businesses online. In other cases, instead of investing in a brick-and-mortar establishment, some entrepreneurs opt to run an online store.

To share the tricks and trades of having an online store, CoolMarket.com is hosting Connectecom, a conference that is the first of its kind in Jamaica and stands to benefit many in the business industry.

“This is the first time for CoolMarket that we are doing anything like this, so it is a conference with a difference. Not only is it a conference; in the afternoon, there will be a marketplace. The marketplace is a live replication of the CoolMarket environment, where you have multiple sellers and you have multiple buyers, people conducting transactions and getting the products that they have bought delivered to their homes in record time,” Vivienne Reynolds, managing director of CoolMarket.com, said.

She said that the event will benefit not only those already part of the business community but also those individuals who like to shop online.

“So you have retailers, manufacturers, anybody who sells products online, whether it is on Instagram, Facebook, wherever it is, this conference is for them. And if they don’t sell online, it’s still for them because we know that once you get online, you cut your operating cost in like more than half because you don’t have to think about overheads and all of that,” Reynolds said.

“In addition to that, if you are not even a business person and you are a regular corporate client or just the regular individual and you buy online – even if you don’t buy online, and you want to know what you should be prepared for from a security standpoint – then Connectecom is for you,” Reynolds noted.

She said that the conference aims to share the secrets that CoolMarket.com has uncovered in the six years that it has been in operation as this will bring Jamaica closer to the digital revolution.

“Connectecom is about everybody in the e-commerce space who just wants to be successful and for persons who are not yet in that space but want to be a part of it and want to learn the trends, tools, and tricks,” said Reynolds.

The Connectecom conference will be hosted at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on October 23. Further details about the conference and tickets can be found at CoolMarket.com.