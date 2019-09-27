Dismantled streetscape creating dust nuisance in Falmouth

Western Bureau:

A streetscape project undertaken to enhance the view of the historic Falmouth cruise shipping pier in the Trelawny capital is falling apart in some places one year after completion.

The streetscape project sought to improve sidewalks; underground services such as storm water drainage and sewerage; special paving and surface treatment; overhead lighting; street furniture such as benches and trash bins; as well as signage.

On Market Street, which features four elevations in the roadway under the project, a contractor has reportedly removed the bricks, leaving sharp concrete edges around the perimeter and creating a dust nuisance.

Concerns have been raised by several persons traversing the corridor or conducting business at locations such as the Victoria Mutual Building Society, the Falmouth Post Office, and Donna’s Restaurant, which are in the proximity of one of the affected areas.

The Gleaner sought to get an explanation from Mark Hylton of the Port Authority of Jamaica, the agency that carried out the streetscaping project along with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation and the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

On his request, The Gleaner submitted questions to Hylton by email on September 9. With no response, Hylton was again contacted.

“I have forwarded your questions to the communications department, and I am still awaiting a response,” he said.

As the situation, especially with the dust nuisance, becomes increasingly difficult to cope with, motorists are among the scores of persons registering their disgust.

“It is total garbage what they have done,” said Dave Vassell, a minibus operator who plies the Falmouth to Montego Bay route. “They are showing absolutely no respect for the people.”

According to Vassell, who drives over all four streetscape elevations multiple times daily, it is causing damage to his vehicle, and he is racking up unnecessary expenses.

“Right now, the upper control arm on my vehicle is damaged. I have to stand the cost for their negligence. It is total disrespect for both pedestrians and motor vehicle operators,” he added.

When The Gleaner visited the location yesterday, a truck was seen spraying water along Market Street to minimise the dust nuisance.

editorial@gleanerjm.com