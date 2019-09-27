DOHA 2019 | Jordan Scott out of triple jump due to hamstring injury

Triple jumper Jordan Scott was forced to quit in the qualification round of the men's triple jump after he aggravated a hamstring injury.

Scott registered 14.73m on his first attempt and decided to forgo his other two attempts as the pain had become unbearable.

The former Campion College student said he sustained the injury to his right hamstring during a practice session last Tuesday.

"I did one jump and decided to pass on the other," he told The Gleaner.

"I was practicing and I slightly strained my hamstring. I tried to go today but it was not working."

