Former AMCHAM JA President Ron McKay weds in NY

Four days of celebrations preceeded the recent nuptials of businessman Ron McKay and his love, Alexis Penna, at the picturesque Sagamore Resort and Hotel, Bolton Landing, Saratoga Springs, in upstate New York. McKay has strong ties to Jamaica through his ADS Global company and being a former president of the American Chamber of Commerce Jamaica.

Some 160 guests from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Maine, Connecticut, Illinois, Florida, Jamaica, Haiti, St Vincent, Barbados, England, Ireland, South Africa, and Italy attended the ceremony, officiated by the Rev Ronald Myles of Albany, New York. Ambassador Audrey Marks brought greetings. A lavish reception followed at the Chateau on the Lake boutique restaurant.

The multifaceted businessman added his special touches to wedding planner Nicole Nault of Chateau on the Lake Events’ perfect blend of vision, vibe, and great cuisine.

The couple’s wedding theme was classic old school with traditional glamour, which was accented by crystal chandeliers and antique lamps and mirrors with a cobalt blue-and-white colour scheme. Some simple Italian and French inspirations also featured in the decor, which was further enhanced by a sweeping 360-degree view of the mountains and lake.

Dennis Brown’s Love Has Found its Way was the newlyweds’ personal song, with other musical offerings coming from a 14-piece Jamaican band comprising the inimitable Dwight Richards, Fitzroy Minott, Greedy, and Alisia Flemming.

The bride, who was styled by Philadelphia’s Carolyn Zini Bridal, was picture-perfect in a Tarik Ediz gown for the ceremony and a Terani Couture number for the reception. Alexis completed the ensemble with Stuart Weitzman and Badgley Mischka shoes.

The groom was a picture of sartorial elegance in a custom Ralph Lauren double-breasted three-piece suit, Eton dress shirt, Ermenegildo Zegna tie and pocket square, and shoes from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Best man coach Robert Baroni, the groom’s father’s best friend for more than 45 years, and matron of honour Linda Carullo, Alexis’ friend for more than 35 years, headed the wedding party of six.