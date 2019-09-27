Island Traffic Authority conducting driving schools certification

Officers from the Island Traffic Authority have started to carry out checks of driving schools across the country as part of the certification process under the new Road Traffic Act.

Transport Minister Robert Montague said this will also pave the way for persons who accumulate points on their licence to be retested through a certified driving school.

“We are moving along with the HEART Trust and the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme to do a programme to train a minimum of 100 drivers per parish in the first instance, but in the larger parishes it will be more than 100, using the certified driving schools,” said Montague.

He was addressing the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The new Road Traffic Act establishes new offences as well as provides for increased penalties for breaches.

The Island Traffic Authority administers the provisions of the Act, which speaks to the testing of vehicles to ensure fitness, roadworthiness and general compliance with standards of safety.

