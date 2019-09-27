Jamaica Library Service gets Miss Lou storyboard

Fontana Pharmacy handed over a framed storyboard about cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley to the Jamaica Library Service (JLS) on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which was held at the JLS’s Tom Redcam Drive headquarters, formed part of the 100 days of celebration – which run from September 1 to December 10 – to commemorate the icon’s centenary birthday.

JLS Director General Maureen Thompson, in expressing thanks, said that 103 laminated copies will be distributed across branch libraries.

“We’re very happy to have Fontana join with us to ensure that our libraries are recipients of this storyboard, which really depicts various views on the contribution of Miss Lou to our cultural heritage,” Thompson said.

Public Relations and Outreach Coordinator at Fontana Elmore Jamieson said it was a partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“We wanted to commemorate Miss Lou’s life and work by creating a storyboard. It will be distributed to all our schools, libraries, embassies and ministries in Jamaica,” she said.

The storyboard can also be downloaded for free on Fontana’s website: fontanapharmacy.com.

“It’s something that our director, Mr Kevin O’Brien Chang, feels dear about; Miss Lou is someone special to him. He partnered to put this project together so we can remember her contribution and her life’s work to Jamaica,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson’s hope is that it will be shared widely so that “younger generations can understand her importance as the mother of Jamaican culture”.

Miss Lou’s famous ‘New Scholar’ was performed by a senior librarian, and the ceremony was attended by the staff of the JLS.

