Jamaicans protest against Cockpit Country mining outside UN building

Dozens of Jamaicans staged a demonstration outside the United Nations in New York this afternoon to protest against bauxite mining in the island's Cockpit Country.

The placard-bearing protesters gathered in small clusters at First Avenue near 47th Street and the effort was led by the Council of Overseas Maroons.

The demonstration later moved to the Jamaican Consulate on Third Avenue.

A similar protest was held by the group on Monday.

Today’s protest came as Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressed the United Nations on climate change.

Community and environmental groups and players in the bauxite sector have been at odds over mining near the boundary of the Cockpit Country.

"We are an organic, spiritually-led gathering and we are here to bring attention to our concerns about bauxite mining in the Cockpit Country", said Sophia Walsh, a Jamaican from St Catherine told The Gleaner.

"Mining there will adversely affect the water supply, the environment, the flora, the fauna and the cultural heritage of the Maroons and any such plans must be scrapped immediately ", the cultural activist implored.

The Jamaican contingent was one of several international groups protesting various issues outside the United Nations today amid a heavy police and secret service presence.

