JET warns public about fraudulent cheques

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is advising members of the public to be on the lookout for fraudulent cheques bearing the organisation’s name.

JET says it was contacted yesterday by the Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited regarding two suspicious cheques, with the numbers 3086 and 3092, which had been drawn on JET’s account.

Upon further investigation, the lobby group said it was discovered that the cheques were forged duplicates of cheques which had been issued by JET in August 2019; both cheques also bore the forged signatures of two JET signatories.

JET says it has notified all financial institutions with which it holds accounts, and the incident has been reported to the Counter-Terrorism and Crime Investigations Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Persons who suspect that you are in receipt of a fraudulent cheque drawn on JET’s account should contact the organisation at 876-960-3693 and the Counter-Terrorism and Crime Investigations Branch or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.