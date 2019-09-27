Let’s divert children from lottery scamming – DCP Bailey

WESTERN BUREAU:

Acting Deputy Commis-sioner of Police Fitz Bailey is suggesting that more resources and attention be given to diverting children from getting involved in the illicit lottery scam.

He expressed scepticism that social-intervention strategies could help to rehabilitate already-established lottery scammers.

Bailey, who was speaking at a town-hall forum in Montego Bay on Monday, argued that he had no evidence to indicate that social intervention impacted transnational crimes. The forum was held to discuss the results of research by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI) on the impact of crime and the lottery scam in Montego Bay. “When we look at the lottery scam, there is no transnational organised crime that I know of that social intervention can significantly impact. While I believe we can engage young children and create a diversion strategy to prevent them from getting involved in gangs, I don’t see how social intervention is going to get us out of this problem,” Bailey stated. “I think our focus should be on the younger generation, on how we can create diversion strategies and policies. I strongly believe that we need to focus on our school system, how we make our children responsible individuals, and not just focus on literacy and numeracy,” added Bailey. In reference to the social and psychological aspects of lottery scamming as outlined in CAPRI’s research, Bailey said that many scammers see nothing wrong with what they are doing.

“For persons who are involved in these types of crimes, the issue of rehabilitation is very difficult. It’s about power, recognition, and self-esteem, and the fact is that a lot of them are of the view that they’re not committing a crime. “Mention is made in the research about reparation, and where they (criminals) commit acts against banks and insurance companies, they will tell you they are taking back some of what is rightfully theirs. How do you re-culture these individuals?” asked Bailey in emphasising his position. According to CAPRI, more than 25 per cent of Jamaica’s population is tolerant and even supportive of the activities of organised crime networks, including lottery scamming.