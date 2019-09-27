Lower Chapelton to Rock River road in Clarendon closed over breakaway

The main road from Lower Chapelton to Rock River in Clarendon has been closed with immediate effect.

The road is one of several in the parish that were impacted by heavy rain over the last five days.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA) Stephen Shaw says that the decision to close the road was made following another inspection late this afternoon.

He says a section of the road broke away during the heavy rain, while a retaining wall also collapsed.

Shaw says the two failures along the road have resulted in serious dangers being posed to the motoring public who may decide to use the corridor.

He is advising that person inconvenienced by the closure of the road to use the alternative route through Turners.

In the meantime, Shaw says that Jobs Lane, St Catherine, in the vicinity of the Examination Depot, remains closed due to a failure of a culvert.

Additionally, the main road from Bartons to Old Harbour, also in St Catherine, is impassable at Big Pond due to flooding.

The NWA says it is also monitoring the main road from Aberdeen to Windsor where a section of that road is now under water.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution along that corridor.

