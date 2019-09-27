PAN 2019 finalist Franklyn Mason continues family tradition

Last year, 21-year-old Franklyn Mason was the assistant to St Catherine finalist Jason White, when White competed in PAN 2018. The experience and the exposure that White received encouraged Mason to enter PAN 2019.

Mason was successful on his maiden voyage, finishing in first place for Kingston and St Andrew. It was an emotional feeling for Mason, who had jitters while preparing for the competition.

“I really entered because I wanted the exposure. I believe that once you have the talent, you should do all you can to gain exposure. I also want that title of having the best jerk chicken,” said Mason.

Mason continued, “The experience was both fun and hard at the same time. Fun, because of the experience and seeing people respond to the chicken that you prepared, and hard because of the rain. But overall, it was great.”

Upon hearing his name announced as the first-place winner for Kingston & St Andrew, Mason was ecstatic.

“It was a good feeling and I was kind of surprised still and shocked. Everybody put out their A game, and seeing all these top PAN chicken men and women from all over, it was a bit intimidating. But God knew what he had in store for me,” said Mason.

As a youngster, Mason was exposed to the process of preparing food. He learnt by simply watching and taking note of what he saw.

“I grew up in the kitchen and around food. I watched my father preparing food and I learnt from him. Preparing food became part of my talent and as time went by, I continued to learn to perfect my craft,” he said.

Mason’s father opened a restaurant called Frank’s Restaurant in Spanish Town. It later evolved into what is today known as Jungle Fyah Restaurant, with three locations in Portmore and one in Spanish Town.

Mason is involved in the business, as he assists in the kitchen from time to time, while also overseeing operations at all Jungle Fyah locations.

“My-day-to day routine is basically to oversee the daily operations and to ensure that the operation is smooth. I also help out in the kitchen to maintain the standard of what the restaurant is known for,” said Mason.

Mason spoke about PAN 2019, hosted by CB Foods.

“This is a good avenue for all of the pan chicken people across Jamaica. It also helps then to build their confidence and you learn from the other participants. For me, it has been a learning adventure.”

Mason has advanced to the Grand Finals of PAN 2019, which takes place on Sunday, October 27, at Grizzly’s Plantation in St Ann. He is confident of victory.

“I am in preparation mode for the grand final and I come to win the first prize. I put a whole heap of love in my chicken, and with love you can’t go wrong,” he said confidently.