Start Up-Kick Start winner to be announced Oct 4

The winner of the JN Small Business Loans (JNSBL) Start Up-Kick Start competition, a social media-promoted initiative for start-up business owners to receive funding for their operations, will be announced on October 4.

The three finalists – Aveeena Salon and Spa, Brunswick Farms, and JA Baby Factory – impressed the judges with their pitches recently after submitting their business ideas for a start-up venture earlier this year and earned the chance to win $100,000. The competition was open to start-ups, with businesses operating for less than six months being permitted to make submissions.

“We were impressed with the overall quality of the pitches as they revealed evidence of research and awareness about the respective industries in which they operated,” said Jacqueline Shaw-Nicholson, communication and client relations manager, JNSBL.

“They were passionate about their ventures and presented precise plans for growth and how the award funds would assist their operation if they were successful. Based on their presentations, we are positive that each company will evolve with proper guidance,” she added.

For the final, each entrant was allotted 10 minutes to make a pitch to the panel of judges and then responded to questions about other aspects of their operations.

“We wanted to examine the viability of their operations, and be able to make recommendations about how they could improve their ventures. They were also receptive to the advice and suggestions which the judges made,” Nicholson said.

Ava Gay Lewis, chief executive officer of Aveeena Salon, told the judges that her spa served a niche and that the funds would be used for marketing. Marcus Sewell of Brunswick Farms indicated that his company would specialise in the aquaponic farming of micro greens, which are young vegetable plants that are high in nutritional value and are currently in demand by gourmet restaurants.

He explained that he would use the funds to invest in equipment for his farm. Kimone Knight of JA Baby Factory said that she would use the funds to purchase labels and market her products.