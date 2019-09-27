Transport woes eased at Mt Alvernia High

WESTERN BUREAU:

Mt Alvernia High School in Montego Bay has got its first ever school bus in its 90-year history, courtesy of an effort led by the all-girls institution’s Central Florida International Alumni Association.

The 35-seater coach, valued at $16.7 million, was officially handed over by members of the alumni body and their sponsors last Friday at the school.

President of the Central Florida International Alumni Association of the school, Dawn Chin Jones, said that the fundraising efforts had taken place over the last two years to fulfil the school’s woeful need for its own means of transportation.

“We are so proud that you, our little sisters, will not have to struggle in the area of transportation. The gift to the school was done not just out of love, but with respect for Mt Alvernia, and it is our hope that it will play a part in upholding the rich legacy of our school,” Chin Jones said.

bus features

With several technological features, including USB ports at each seat and Wi-Fi, the bus is equipped with a refrigerator, a large luggage compartment to transport sporting equipment and props, among other things.

Principal of the school, Stacey Reynolds, said that the bus will have a positive financial impact on the institution. She said that the vehicle would be used for all school activities, including sports and field trips.

“In the past, our challenges with transportation really took a toll on us. It limited us from participating in a lot of competitions, especially competitions that were out of parish.”

The principal said that the Montego Bay and Kingston Alumni Associations also contributed to the purchase, and the school itself donated $1 million.

In his address, Director of The University of the West Indies, Western Jamaica Campus, Dr Patrick Prendergast, said the acquisition of the bus was a result of hard work and commitment and respectful application of influence.

“It is really a recognition of the value of converting influence into action and positive results, as demonstrated by members of your alumni association,” he said.

