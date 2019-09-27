UWI researchers conducting study on Rio Minho in Clarendon flood risks

Researchers from the University of the West Indies are doing studies of the Rio Minho in Upper Clarendon to see how its sediment loads can be monitored to reduce flooding risk and other climate impacts.

The project, which is being led by Dr Arpita Mandal and a team of Geologists, Geomorphologist and GIS Expert from the Department of Geography and Geology, involves mapping and monitoring sediment load over time and estimating the impact of flooding and erosion.

“We selected about 15 sites or locations along the river and did river transects at each of these. Four additional sites were selected for planting erosion pegs. We are monitoring these sites every month,” explained Mandal while adding that a model for flooding was also being done.

In order to effectively monitor the river and its response to weather changes, the researchers have also installed two automated weather stations, one at Edwin Allen High School in Frankfield and the other at Clarendon College in Chapelton.

It was explained that they will emit data to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica , providing daily data for better forecasting and modelling.

Project Manager Irvin Adonis explained that the research generated from the project will help in policy and decision-making.

“It will aid in the decision making for lives and livelihoods for people along the Rio Minho. It will aid in the decisions made for food security for the nation; and predict what possible changes will take place re land reformation due to erosion and other changes occurring,” he said, adding that the research could also inform agricultural decisions and planning.

Farming is a major livelihood in the Upper Rio Minho Watershed area which has roughly 40 communities and a population of 69,000 persons.

The watershed has been designated by National Environment and Planning Agency as one of the most degraded in the Jamaica and in need of critical intervention.

