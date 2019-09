2019 World Championships schedule - Saturday

Eleven Jamaicans will be in action today as the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, enters day two.

See today’s schedule below:

Time Gender Event Round

8:15 M Discus Qualification Group A

8:30 W 100 Metres Heats

9:15 M 800 Metres Heats

9:30 M Pole Vault Qualification

9:45 M Discuss Qualification Group B

10:05 M 400M Hurdles Semi-Final

10:45 M 100 Metres Semi-Final

11:15 W 800 Metres Semi-Final

11:25 W Hammer Throw Final

12:00 Mixed 4x400M Relay Heats

12:40 M Long Jump Final

1:10 W 10,000 Metres Final

2:15 M 100 Metres Final

3:30 M 50K Race Walk Final

3:30 W 50K Race Walk Final