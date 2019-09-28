Blake in...sprinter looks to cop JA's first medal in 100m final

Yohan Blake will be the only Jamaican in the final of the Men’s 100 Metres at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha Qatar.

The final is set for 2:15pm local time.

Blake booked his spot after he finished second in semi-final two in a time of 10.09 seconds.

The race was won by Canadian Andre De Grasse in 10.07 seconds.

Blake took the lead about midway through the race but started to slow down about ten metres from the line and was passed by De Grasse.

His compatriot, Tyquendo Tracey failed to advance to the final.

He finished third in semi-final three in a time of 10.11 seconds.

The race was won by South Africa’s Akani Simbine in 10.01 seconds.

