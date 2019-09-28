DOHA2019| Dacres qualifies for discus final

Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres is through to the final of the men’s discus throw event after solid performances today at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 25-year-old Dacres, who is also the Commonwealth and Pan American games champion, booked his place with a throw of 65.44m.

This is well off his season’s best throw of 70.78 metres, the second best in the world this year behind Sweden’s Daniel Stahl who has a season’s best mark of 71.68 metres.

Stahl, who is favoured to win the gold medal, leads all qualifiers heading into Monday’s final with a throw of 67.88 metres.

Jamaica’s other participants in the event, Chad Wright and Travis Smikle, failed to advance to the final after finishing 15 and 26 respectively.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.