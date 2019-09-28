Sat | Sep 28, 2019

DOHA2019| Goule qualifies for Women's 800 Metres final

Published:Saturday | September 28, 2019 | 1:01 PM
Natoya Goule after her eventful semi-final race in the Women's 800 Metres.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule is in the final of the Women’s 800 Metres at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

Goule secured her place after finishing fourth in a time of 2:00.33 seconds in an eventful semi-final.

The race was won by Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda in 1:59.35 seconds.

Nakaayia’s time is fastest entering the final which will be contested on Monday.

