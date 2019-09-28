DOHA2019| Goule qualifies for Women's 800 Metres final

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule is in the final of the Women’s 800 Metres at the IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

Goule secured her place after finishing fourth in a time of 2:00.33 seconds in an eventful semi-final.

The race was won by Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda in 1:59.35 seconds.

Nakaayia’s time is fastest entering the final which will be contested on Monday.

