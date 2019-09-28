Fifth place for Blake

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake finished fifth in the final of the Men’s 100 Metre at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Blake got off to a poor start and never recovered.

He finished in 9.97 seconds.

American Christian Coleman took the gold medal in a world leading time of 9.76 seconds ahead of his countryman Justin Gatlin who clocked 9.89 seconds.

Canadian Andre De Grasse got the bronze in a personal best time 9.90 seconds.

