Fraser-Pryce leads trio of J'cans into semi-final of Women's 100 Metres

Jamaica's sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped to an impressive 10.80 seconds to easily win her opening heat in the Women's 100 Metres at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Her compatriots Elaine Thompson and Jonielle Smith are also through to the semi-finals of the event.

Fraser-Pryce’s time is fourth quickest time in the world this year and the fastest heading into the semi-finals.

Thompson won her heat comfortably in 11.14 seconds ahead of Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, who clocked 11.12 seconds

Smith cemented her place in the semi-final after finishing third in her heat in 11.20 seconds.

The race was won by Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in 10.96 seconds.

