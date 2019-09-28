New parking system implemented in Port Maria

A new street-parking system has been established in Port Maria, St Mary, in an attempt to reduce congestion in the parish capital and also to restore public order.

The new parking initiative was implemented by the St Mary Municipal Corporation and comes against the background of repeated appeals from the commuting public and consumers, who found it increasingly difficult to traverse that public thoroughfare.

“We have started our on-street parking system. There are four streets that are covered: Warner Street, Hudson Street, Main Street, and Cock Street. Persons are required to pay a fee of $100 when they park in those areas. If that fee is not paid, then the vehicle is clamped and there is a removal fee of $3,000. If the vehicle remains clamped for a period of an hour, then it is removed to the pound,” Richard Creary, mayor of Port Maria, told The Gleaner.

He noted that the new parking initiative is already reaping success.

“Any vehicle parked in a no-parking area will be towed immediately. It is working so far and one of the early successes is that on Main Street. There were a lot of taxis that ply the Islington route that used to take up all the parking on that street. Now that we have the new parking system, they can no longer park there, but instead have to use the transportation centre,” Creary said.

“The citizens of Port Maria are very happy with it. Both pedestrians as well as persons coming into the town to do business will be able to find adequate parking. Previously, one had to drive around probably three times on the one way to try and find parking space. Now you can find that parking space very easily and pay a small fee to park and transact business,” Creary further added.

NO PARKING

According to Creary, the new changes have eased the congestion. He also said no-parking signs are being erected in the town.

“No parking is allowed on Stennet Street. Some of the areas that taxis used to park are no longer available to them for parking. The police have assisted us and we have our municipal police assisting with the process. We have ticket wardens, who walk around selling the tickets and observe what is happening. The police are also monitoring bus and taxi that would want to use areas that they are not allowed to use.”