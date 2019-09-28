St Andrew teen allegedly held with gun in St Ann

A 17-year-old St Andrew boy was allegedly held with an illegal firearm loaded with eleven bullets in St Ann yesterday.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

However, the police confirmed that he is from the Waltham Park Road area in south St Andrew.

The Ocho Rios Police reports that just before 3pm yesterday a team conducted a search of premises in the community of Exchange.

The police say during the search the teen was found with the weapon, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, and taken into custody.

