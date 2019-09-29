In an age of technology, the individual matters

Mandeville, Manchester:

“ But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, [even] to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased” (Daniel 12:4).

The world as we know it has changed drastically since the advent of technology, with many using it for good and, equally, abusing it.

Technology does have its place, and God has sanctioned the continuation of His work by all means. But according to president of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Dr Lincoln Edwards, we should never forget the mission of caring for others and proclaiming the good news of Jesus.

“Imagine a world in which technology is used to solve most of the world’s most serious problems. For problems such as food scarcity, technology is being relied on to find the solution to that problem. problems of health issues, you name it, the reliance is on technology increasingly by the world instead of on God.”

He continued: “Technology can be used for very good purposes: Martin Luther was a master of the technology that was present at his time – the printing press. He used the press to help reform the church and bring about a change in society, and history records that.”

Edwards, who was speaking at the Global Adventist Internet Network Conference in Montego Bay, St James, recently, said that because of the Internet, the message of God has reached places some people don’t even know exists.

However, he said we should never forget who rules the earth and calls all things into existence.

“The Internet allows us to broadcast the gospel to countries … people all over the world are going online. The Word is getting into people’s homes, and the spirit of God is busy working on the hearts of people and making conversions. Indeed, the gospel of the kingdom is being preached to all the world.”

Edwards said that while there are numerous benefits to technology, there is a high price to be paid if we rely too heavily on it.

“As in all things, we must give God the prominence. We find ourselves in a situation where advances in technology can create tension between God and those who would use technology against God. In the Bible we are told of Nimrod and the tower of Babel, and he used technology to try to reach to the high heavens and God had to intervene so as to preserve the human race.”

He continued, “Today, technology is being used to seek out children and destroy their lives. Many marriages are being destroyed through technology. pornography is rampant. even among the people of God. Dating is now an online matter for many. Technology also produces ethical dilemma for the church. But as the world gets smaller because of technology, we must remember that the individual matters … .”

In his sermon, Edwards reminded the congregation of Jesus’ time on earth when even in moments when he could reach the masses, he made the effort to reach people one-on-one.

“Human beings were made in the image of God to reflect His character. We were made to worship Jesus. He knows the intent of our hearts, and He answers our prayers even before we ask,” he said.

