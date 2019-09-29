Body of 9-y-o August Town boy who got washed away found

The body of nine-year-old Kyle Richards, which was washed away by floodwaters on Wednesday, was found in Harbour View, St Andrew this morning.

The police's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) has confirmed that the body of the schoolboy has been found.

Kyle, who lives in August Town, was on his way from school when he reportedly fell in a drain and was swept away by the raging waters.

Residents of the community went in search of the young Kyle in the days that followed, but his body was not found until today.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.