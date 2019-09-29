Fun in the Son heads to Mandeville and Port Antonio

With the aim of winning and welcoming at least a thousand souls to the Kingdom of God through salvation, Jamaica Fun in The Son will introduce its latest endeavour: a community-engagement programme called Fun in The Son Movement Concerts 2019.

The movement, which is somewhat of a mini version of the flagship gospel event, began yesterday in Port Antonio, Portland, with another of the concerts happening today in Mandeville.

The evangelical event features the ministries of Rondell Positive, Kevin Downswell, Carlene Davis, Marq Johnson, and Alaine.

Speaking with Family & Religion, driver of the movement, Tommy Cowan, said that Fun in the Son community engagement is an idea whose time has come, and according to him, nothing is as powerful as an idea whose time has come.

“We are ready to bring the Jamaica Fun in The Son experience beyond the borders of Kingston; to bring a ‘taste’ of Jamaica Fun in the Son to the many who have never had the opportunity to be a part of the Kingston experience. We believe that through music and God-centred positive messages, we can be a force of peace, love, and unity across the island,” Cowan said.

Among the list of goals pointed out by the veteran producer is a desire to lower the crime rate in Jamaica by transforming one soul at a time, hoping that each one will reach one.

“Our mission is to transform Jamaica through the love of Jesus Christ, using uplifting music, entertainment, and community engagement as our tools. Jamaica Fun in the Son is more than an event. it’s a movement that fosters national unity, strengthens families, and changes lives. Our ultimate goal is to play a significant role in reducing the surge of crime in Jamaica for the benefit of all its people,” he said, adding that by spreading the gospel, he believes that a changed people will result in a changed society.

Like the grand biennial event, the Fun in the Son Movement concerts 2019 not only features ministry through song, but, most of all, endorses the Word of God that is being delivered by internationally renowned pastor, Sara Conner.

According to Cowan, “We envision that during the presentation of the word of God, our guest preacher will encourage the audience to tag one another, creating an atmosphere of togetherness, especially for individuals making a new commitment to Christ.

“In hopes of transforming Jamaica, we believe that this will result in a snowball effect, whereby each individual that has had a life-changing experience will be a light in their community and will be inspired to share their story to those around them.”

Also featured on the shows are JCDC Gospel Winners Youth Reaching Youth Drama team and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Band.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com